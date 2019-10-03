EU Will Retaliate Against US With New Tariffs

PARIS (AP) — The French government says the European Union will respond with “retaliatory measures” to the U.S. decision to impose tariffs on a range of the bloc’s exports, from cheese to wine.

Spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye told news broadcaster BFM TV on Thursday: “We’ve tried to lessen this commercial tension, but if they are not in the mood for conciliation, obviously Europe will fight back.”

Olives, yogurt, fruit and large aircraft are among the European imports the Trump administration plans to hit with tariffs after receiving the go-ahead Wednesday from the World Trade Organization in a case involving illegal EU subsidies for the aircraft giant Airbus.

The targeted imports are worth $7.5 billion. The tariffs, to take effect Oct. 18, will be 10% for EU aircraft and 25% for everything else.