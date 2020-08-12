EU Trade Sanctions on Cambodia Come Into Force

A staff member of FOUR PAWS International holds a dog before her putting into a cage at Chi Meakh village in Kampong Thom province north of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Aug. 5. In their effort to end the trade in dog meat, animal rights activists in Cambodia convinced a canine slaughterhouse in one village to abandon the business. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

BRUSSELS (AFP) — The European Union reimposed customs duties on many of Cambodia’s exports on Wednesday, suspending its trade arrangement over concerns about human rights.

Trade commissioner Phil Hogan stressed that while Brussels stands by Cambodia in battling the coronavirus, “Our continued support does not diminish the urgent need for Cambodia to respect human rights and labour rights.”

“We have provided Cambodia with trade opportunities that let the country develop an export-oriented industry and gave jobs to thousands of Cambodians,” he said.

Now, Cambodia has lost its access to the EU’s “Everything but Arms” trade arrangement for least developed countries, which will hit typical exports such as garments, footwear and travel goods.

These products represent around 20 percent of Cambodia’s exports to the EU and will now be subject to the general tariffs applied under World Trade Organization rules.

Hogan said he would restore tariff-free access if the EU sees “substantial improvement” in Cambodia’s human rights record.

Cambodia’s textile sector employs 700,000 people. Total trade between the two partners was 5.6 billion euros ($6.6 billion) last year.

© Agence France-Presse