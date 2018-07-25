EU Top Court Rules New Breeding Techniques Count as GMOs
(CN) — The European Union’s top court ruled Wednesday that a series of new biotechnology breeding techniques should fall under the EU’s rules of safety checks and labeling restricting genetically modified organisms.
The ruling by the European Court of Justice comes as biotech companies are working on a new generation of technologies to change genetic material in plants or animals.
The EU’s rules limiting genetic modification are much stricter than those in the United States.