EU Fires Back in Trade Spat With Squeeze on US Juice, Whiskey

(CN) — Washington’s threatened import restrictions on aluminum and steel has led the European Union to include orange juice and Kentucky bourbon as U.S. products it would target in reaction, German media reported.

The daily newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported Tuesday that the European Commission plans to retaliate after the U.S. Commerce Department urged President Donald Trump last week to impose tariffs on foreign-made metals.

National-security concerns were cited by the Commerce Department.

The Associated Press reported that European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas declined to comment on the list, which would impose quotas on U.S. agricultural products, as well as whiskey and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Brussels-based Schinas did say, however, that the EU would take “appropriate measures to defend EU industry.”

“We stand ready to react swiftly and appropriately in case our exports are affected by any restrictive trade measures from the United States,” Schinas added.

Like this: Like Loading...