EU Fines Google a Record $5 Billion for Monopoly Abuse

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s antitrust chief today fined Google a record $5 billion for abusing market dominance of its Android mobile phone operating system.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said Google violated EU rules when it required mobile phone producers to pre-install the Google Search and browser apps as a condition for licensing Google’s app store. She said Google also paid big producers to exclusively pre-install the Google Search app.

Vestager said that “companies must compete on their merits,” playing by antitrust rules that favor consumers and open markets, and not restrict competition.

Google disputed the EU’s claims.

“We will appeal the commission’s decision,” Google spokesman Al Verney said.

“Android has created more choice for everyone, not less,” he added.

It is the biggest fine the EU ever imposed on a company for anticompetitive behavior.

The Wednesday ruling capped an investigation dating back at least three years. Regulators issued a preliminary ruling in April 2016 in which they said Google had market shares exceeding 90 percent in most European countries in the realm of licensable mobile operating systems, and abused that share by forcing manufacturers to take its apps and preventing them from selling altered versions of Android, which is technically open-source software.

In June 2017, regulators fined Google 2.42 billion euros ($2.8 billion) for favoring its own shopping listings in search results.

Like this: Like Loading...