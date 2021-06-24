EU Court Orders Spain to Protect Damaged Natural Reserve

One of Europe’s largest and most exotic nature reserves, a marshy delta in Spain’s dry southern region of Andalusia, is under a lot of pressure from overexploitation of groundwater. Europe’s highest court ordered Spain to do more to protect it.

Doñana National Park in Spain. (Photo by Alfonso Cerezo from Pixabay via Courthouse News)

(CN) — Spain must ramp up measures to protect one of the continent’s largest nature reserves, a marshy delta in Spain’s dry southern region of Andalusia, Europe’s top court on ordered Thursday.

The European Court of Justice ruled that Spain was violating European Union conservation rules by failing to protect the Doñana National Park’s aquifers, which are under immense pressure from strawberry farming and tourism. An English version of the opinion was not immediately available.

Prevailing in the case this morning was the European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, which took Spain to court over its lack of action over Doñana.

The Doñana reserve is known for its marshes, ponds and sand dunes. It covers a large delta area on the southwestern coast of Spain, and it is valued as an important habitat for birds migrating between Europe and Africa. At one time, dromedaries roamed the plain too. It is also treasured for its flora, such as thickets of white willows and silver poplars.

But the plain is also an important agricultural zone and a prime spot for strawberry farms, which need a lot of water. The problem is that farming — and a proliferation of illegal water wells — has led to the depletion of groundwater in the reserve and in turn left important ponds there dry for long periods.

Spain made the area a national park in 1969, and it was designated an EU protected area in 2006.

The commission sued Spain in July 2019 to force it to protect the reserve’s aquifers.

Spain argued that it was implementing plans to reverse decades of water exploitation, and it said many of the problems predated EU conservation regulations. As one solution, Spain is looking at piping water in from elsewhere.

The Luxembourg-based high court agreed that water scarcity has long been a problem in the natural reserve, but it said Spain’s preservation plans were insufficient and that it must do more to reverse the degradation.

A report from an Andalusian ombudsman found the Doñana aquifer and the surrounding area experienced a drop in water of about 1% a year between 1994 and 2015.

Spain argued that its conservation plans also must take into consideration the importance of the area’s farms and their water needs.

Previously, Juliane Kokott, an advocate general who advises the court, said Spain could not back that argument up because it had not done a thorough assessment of the region’s water needs and supplies. The high court agreed and ordered Spain to make a better assessment.

Kokott also found that Spain had not done enough to figure out how much water is extracted illegally. Spain estimated about 500 illegal wells irrigate about 1,100 hectares.

Courthouse News reporter Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.

