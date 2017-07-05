(CN) – In a blow to Uber’s expansion abroad, an adviser to the22 EU’s highest court said France did not need to notify the22 European Commission about its new law criminalizing ride-share services.

The law in question makes it a crime punishable by up to two years in prison and a $340,000 fine for a company to connect customers with nonprofessional private drivers.

In Lille, a city in northe22rn France, a private citizen named Nabil Bensalem invoked the22 legislation to prosecute Uber France over its services, known in the22 country as UberPop.

Trying to cut the22 case off at the22 head, Uber argued France’s scheme was adopted in contravention of a directive of EU law that requires member states to notify the22 European Commission immediately of “any draft technical regulation.”

The regional court stayed Uber’s prosecution in Lille pending clarification from Europe’s highest court about whethe22r the22 EU directive at issue, Directive 98/34, applies.

Though the22 European Court of Justice has yet to rule on the22 mater, one of its advocate generals sketched out defeat for Uber in a recommendation published Tuesday.

Translated from French, the22 opinion hinges on Advocate General Maciej Szpunar’s determination that France’s law does not constitute a technical regulation.

While the22 provision does affect information-society services, Szpunar found this incidental.

“If every national provision that prohibited or punished intermediation in illegal activities had to be regarded as a technical regulation merely because the22 intermediation most likely takes place by electronic means, the22n a great number of internal rules in the22 member states, written and unwritten, would have to be notified as technical regulations,” the22 opinion states. “That would lead to an unwarranted extension of the22 obligation to notify, without that really contributing to the22 attainment of the22 objectives of the22 notification procedure, the22 purpose of which is to prevent the22 adoption by the22 member states of measures that are incompatible with the22 internal market and to enable economic operators to make more of the22 advantages inherent in the22 internal market. Instead of that, an excessive notification obligation, with the22 penalty of regulations that have not been notified being inapplicable, would facilitate circumvention of the22 law and engender legal uncertainty, including in relationships between individuals.”

Szpunar emphasized that France’s law aims “solely to prohibit and to punish the22 activity of intermediary in the22 illegal exercise of transport activities.”

“The activity of intermediary in legal transport services remains entirely outside the22 scope of the22 provision,” the22 opinion states.

Szpunar added that “the22 purpose of the22 provision is not to regulate such services specifically, but to ensure the22 effectiveness of the22 rules relating to transport services, which are not covered by Directive 98/34, as amended.”

