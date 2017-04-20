EU Construction Sector Posts Strong Gains in February

BRUSSELS – Construction roared to life in the 19-state eurozone in February, posting a 6.9 percent rise in production in February according to figures released Thursday by Eurostat.

The statistics agency said the increase was driven by production in the civil engineering and building construction sectors.

Construction production in the full European Union also rose in February, by 4.4 percent.

Slovenia recorded a whopping 26 percent rise in construction production, followed by Belgium at nearly 19 percent and Germany at almost 14 percent.

Poland, Sweden and the United Kingdom posted the biggest decreases in construction production, Eurostat said.

Although production in the construction sector fell in December and January, both the eurozone and the full EU are seeing better numbers than this time last year, the agency said.

