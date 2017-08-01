EU Cities Line Up to Host UK-Housed Agencies Post-Brexit

(CN) – As Britain and the European Union dive into the years-long process of parting ways, EU member states are clamoring for the chance to host agencies currently based in the U.K.

The Council of the European Union said Tuesday that it has received requests from 23 European cities to host two agencies currently based in Britain – the European Medicines Agency and the European Banking Authority.

Of the two, the medicines agency is the most sought after with 19 cities petitioning to host the agency. Eight cities have asked to host the banking authority.

The European Commission will assess each of the cities based on criteria approved by the 27 member states remaining in the union. The criteria include guarantees that the agency will be operational when Brexit is finalized; accessibility of the location; schools for children of agency staff; access to jobs and health care for the family members of agency staff; business continuity; and geographical spread.

After the commission publishes its assessment in September, member states will select the new host cities by secret ballot. The vote will take place in November.

Cities interested in the banking authority include Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Paris, Prague, Luxembourg, Vienna and Warsaw.

Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Bonn, Bratislava, Brussels, Bucharest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Helsinki, Lille (France), Milan, Porto (Portugal), Sofia (Bulgaria), Stockholm, Malta, Vienna, Warsaw and Zagreb (Croatia) are vying for the medicines agency.

The European Medicines Agency is tasked with scientific evaluation, supervision and safety monitoring of pharmaceuticals in the EU. The European Banking Authority works to ensure effective and consistent regulation and supervision across the EU’s banking sector, and also assesses risks and vulnerabilities in the system.

