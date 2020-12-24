EU and UK Finally Reach Brexit Trade Deal

An anti-Brexit protester shouts through an oversized megaphone at the gates of Downing Street in London on Thursday. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

(CN) — Four and a half years after the Brexit referendum, the United Kingdom and the European Union reached a last-minute trade deal on Thursday that will ease tensions between the two sides and keep goods flowing.

The deal was reached just one week before the U.K. officially begins its new era outside of the EU on Jan. 1 and ends months of tense negotiations that seemed at various points on the verge of collapsing into chaos. Without a deal, tariffs and other trade barriers were expected to be imposed, driving a deep wedge between the two sides.

The agreement, which still needs to be ratified by the British and European parliaments, largely allows about $900 billion in trade to continue uninterrupted across the English Channel, lifting a major shadow over Britain’s future.

Both sides hailed the deal as the best outcome and claimed victory. But details about the 2,000-page deal were still under wraps on Thursday afternoon and it may take days before all the interested parties and experts have had a chance to sift through the document.

This is a developing story …

Courthouse News reporter Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.