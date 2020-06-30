Establishment Democrat Fends Off Rival in Kentucky Senate Primary

U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath speaks to people during a visit to Thankful Hearts Food Pantry in Pikeville, Ky., on June 22, 2020. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

(CN) — Frontrunner Amy McGrath looks set to hold off a late surge by Louisville native Charles Booker and win the Kentucky Democratic nomination for Senate on Tuesday, setting up a showdown with incumbent Mitch McConnell in November.

After in-person voting was delayed more than five weeks to June 23 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, residents in the Bluegrass State were forced to wait another week for absentee ballots to be counted and released.

Counties were required to submit their results to Secretary of State Michael Adams by 6 p.m. on June 30, but the race was essentially decided when Jefferson and Fayette Counties released their results in the morning.

Fayette County tabulated their votes and released the results shortly after 9 a.m., with Booker getting 27,520 votes to McGrath’s 24,005.

Jefferson County released their results at 10 a.m. and showed Booker getting 59.1% of the vote, or 88,116 votes, and McGrath getting 35% of the vote, or 52,224 votes.

The wins in Kentucky’s two most populous counties were not enough to get Booker the nomination, however, as McGrath dominated the state’s rural vote.

Senate candidate Charles Booker speaks at a campaign stop in Pikeville, Ky., on June 22, 2020. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

As of Tuesday morning, nearly 83% of precincts were reporting their final results, and McGrath held a slim lead with 44.9% of the vote, or 225,841 votes. Booker is a close second with 43.4% of the vote, or 218,808.

McGrath is expected to win the majority, if not all, of the remaining counties.

Governor Andy Beshear allowed all registered voters to vote via absentee ballot for the first time in Kentucky’s history, which led to record turnout and a nail-biting wait for McGrath, who at one time was expected to coast to the nomination.

Long seen as the best shot to oust McConnell, the Republican Senate majority leader, McGrath raised over $41 million for her campaign – more than any other Senate candidate in the country – but was forced to fend off a late challenge from the more progressive Booker.

A confluence of events including nationwide protests over the killings of George Floyd and Louisville resident Breonna Taylor at the hands of police gave Booker the spark he needed to challenge McGrath.

The charge ultimately fell short, however, as even though Booker was able to dominate in-person and urban voting, absentee ballots swung the battle back in McGrath’s favor.

Miranda Combs, communications director for Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, tweeted early Tuesday that over 1 million Kentuckians voted in the primary, which would put turnout at around 29%.

Although McGrath has amassed a substantial war chest to take on McConnell in the general election, it remains to be seen whether the well-entrenched GOP senator can be beaten.

A recent poll conducted by Civiqs from June 13-15 saw McConnell getting more than 50% of the vote in November, regardless of his opposition.

Booker has yet to concede the race, and this story will be updated if results change.