Erdogan Calls Trump’s Mideast Plan ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’

ANKARA, Turkey (AFP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lambasted President Trump’s Middle East peace as “absolutely unacceptable” in comments published Wednesday.

“Jerusalem is sacred for Muslims. The plan to give Jerusalem to Israel is absolutely unacceptable. This plan ignores Palestinians’ rights and is aimed at legitimizing Israel’s occupation,” Erdogan said, quoted by CNN Turk broadcaster.

“The plan outlined will not serve peace or bring about a solution,” he said.

Trump on Tuesday presented the long-awaited plan aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying Jerusalem would remain Israel’s “undivided capital.”

As part of the plan, Palestinian statehood would be based on a series of strict conditions — including requiring the state to be “demilitarized.”

Turkey-Israel relations are tense; Erdogan regards himself as a champion of the Palestinian cause.

When Washington recognized the capital of Israel as Jerusalem in 2017 and moved the embassy there, Turkish officials repeatedly criticized Trump’s decision.

