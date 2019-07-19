EPA Turn-Around on Mining Regulation Averts Suit

WASHINGTON (CN) — After the Trump administration gave hardrock-mining companies a pass on proving their financial ability to tackle cleanup costs in the event of a spills, the D.C. Circuit shot down a challenge Friday to force the regulatory change.

“We defer to the EPA’s [regulatory] interpretation … that it need not consider risks to health and the environment in deciding whether to issue financial responsibility requirements,” U.S. Circuit Judge Karen Henderson wrote for the three-judge panel. “Accordingly, the EPA’s alleged failure to consider health or environmental risks, if any, does not render its decision arbitrary or capricious.”

As for whether the EPA supported its decision with a faulty economic analysis, Henderson was not persuaded by the evidence of this presented by environmental challengers.

Sandy Bahr, a director at one such organization, blasted the court Friday for allowing companies to remain unaccountable.

“Innocent taxpayers and working families should never be the backstop to foot the bill for irresponsible mining companies that can’t clean up their messes, but that’s exactly what today’s ruling allows EPA to do,” said Bahr, who leads the Sierra Club’s Grand Canyon Chapter.

But Henderson, joined by U.S. Circuit Judges Thomas Griffith and David Sentelle, found the agency took the necessary steps before doing away with the proposed regulation.

“It adequately put interested parties on notice that the EPA was planning regulatory action that might, as happened, not materialize,” Henderson wrote.

The Environmental Protection Agency had initially proposed financial-responsibility requirements for the hardrock-mining industry on Jan. 17, 2017 — three days before the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Though environmental groups brought the lawsuit at issue, the 2017 proposal was not without controversy as federal and state agencies objected on the basis of redundancy, saying existing programs already provide sufficient protection for areas surrounding mines.

Trump’s EPA shelved the proposal in February 2018.

Earthjustice insists that the rule is still necessary, noting that “the mining industry is the nation’s leading source of toxic pollution, according to the EPA’s toxic release inventory.