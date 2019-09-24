EPA Threatens to Cut California Road Funds Over ‘Chronic’ Smog

(CN) – Amid a growing dispute over climate change and vehicle emissions standards, the Trump administration on Tuesday threatened to withhold highway funding and other federal grants from California over its “chronic air quality problems.”

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler accused California in a letter of having hundreds of backlogged air quality improvement plans and 34 million people living in places with air quality below national standards. Wheeler claims California is failing to comply with its “most basic tasks” under the Clean Air Act.

“As evidenced by the EPA’s recent work on interstate air pollution issues as well as analysis accompanying its rulemakings, California’s chronic air quality problems are not the result of cross-state air pollution or this administration’s regulatory reform efforts,” Wheeler said in a letter to the California Air Resources Board, dated Sept. 24.

Wheeler’s letter comes on the heels of the state’s latest high-profile lawsuit against the Trump administration, this time over California’s longstanding right to set emissions rules that are stricter than the federal government’s.

This is a developing story.