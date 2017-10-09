EPA to Begin Repealing Obama-Era Clean Power Plan

(CN) – EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said he will sign a proposed rule Tuesday “to withdraw the so-called Clean Power Plan of the past administration.”

Former President Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan aimed to restrict greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants. It was a key part of the U.S. commitment to reduce emissions as part of the Paris climate agreement.

Speaking at a coal-focused even in Hazard, Ky., Monday while standing alongside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Pruitt said the Environmental Protection Agency should not use its authority “to say to you we are going to declare war on any sector of our economy.”

The crowd erupted in applause.

When the cheers subsided, Pruitt said, “Tomorrow, in Washington, D.C., I’ll be signing a proposed rule to withdraw the so-called Clean Power Plan from the past administration, and thus begin the effort to withdraw that rule.”

Coal-fired power plants are among the largest emitters of carbon. The Obama administration sought to cut those emissions by 32 percent. Critics said the rule would hurt an already struggling coal industry and cost states like Kentucky and West Virginia to lose a large number of jobs.

But President Donald Trump has aligned himself closely with the coal industry. And earlier this year he announced he would remove the United States from the Paris climate accord unless it was rewritten.

Pruitt said the Clean Power Plan was “was about picking winners and losers.”

“Regulatory power should not be used by any regulatory body to pick winners and losers,” he added. “The past administration was unapologetic. They were using every bit of power, every bit of authority, to use the EPA to pick winners and losers in how we generate electricity in this country. And that’s wrong.”

Despite the EPA administrator’s rhetoric, the Obama plan was never enforced. It was put on hold by the Supreme Court in 2016 to allow litigation against it to proceed. Pruitt, who was Oklahoma’s Republican attorney general at the time, was a leader in the court fight against it.

