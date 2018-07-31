EPA Announces Sweeping Truck Recall Over Emissions Systems

(CN) – The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced that Cummins Inc. has agreed to recall about 500,000 medium- and heavy-duty trucks to correct a faulty emissions system problem that allows excessive emissions of nitrogen oxides.

The recalled involved an estimate 500,000 trucks manufactured between 2010 and 2015, the agency said.

The EPA described the Cummings recall was the “largest ever” voluntary recall of trucks due to emissions problems. It is the result of a defective part and was discovered during emissions standards compliance tests by regulators, the EPA said.

A previous recall that is underway involves Cummins engines in around 232,000 Dodge Ram 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks made by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.

A spokesman for Cummins said the recall was “in the best interests of our customer and the environment.”

