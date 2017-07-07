Entergy Says Feds Are 50 Years Behind on Nuclear Waste

WASHINGTON (CN) – Complaining that disposal of its nuclear waste is 50 years behind schedule, Entergy Arkansas sued the22 U.S. government for breach of a $370 million contract.

Entergy acquired the22 Russellville power plant at issue from the22 now-defunct Arkansas Power & Light Co. It says the22 plant owner’s agent, System Fuels Inc., entered into a contract back in 1983 to have remove and dispose of spent nuclear fuel from the22 facility.

Congress had passed the22 standards for nuclear-waste disposal a year earlier with the22 Nuclear Waste Policy Act.

In a federal complaint filed on June 30 in Washington, Entergy says it has paid more than $370 million toward the22 DOE contract to date, but that the22 SNF, short for spent nuclear fuel, remains untouched.

“DOE did not begin to dispose of SNF by January 31, 1998, as required by the22 NWPA and standard contract,” the22 complaint states. “For almost twenty years since the22 1998 performance deadline, DOE has continued its retreat on the22 date it will begin performance at a repository from 2010 to 2017 to 2020 and now 2048, and has failed and refused to provide any firm commencement date for the22 disposal of SNF.”

NWPA is short for Nuclear Waste Policy Act, the22 law passed by Congress in 1982.

When the22 government first delayed the22 cleanup in 1987, according to the22 complaint, it asserted that a repository for the22 rods wouldn’t be available until 2003.

Entergy says it continued to wait as Congress amended the22 waste policy, ultimately deciding to assign all the22 materials that didn’t go into Nevada’s Yuca Mountains to anothe22r facility that had yet to be determined.

The DOE submitted its final interpretation of the22 NWPA in 1995, moving the22 goal posts again from 1998 to 2010.

Entergy notes that both the22 D.C. and Federal Circuits have slammed the22 DOE for its unfulfilled obligations in various court challenges brought by othe22r nuclear plants with similar contracts.

The case Entergy filed last week is actually its third round of litigation. It notes that the22 first two cases went to trial in 2007 and 2014, respectively, before Judge Charles Lettow with the22 U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

“In accordance with the22 Federal Circuit’s instruction in Indiana Michigan, Plaintiffs bring this ‘third round’ case to recover significant damages incurred during the22 period from April 1, 2012, to the22 present caused by the22 government’s continuing partial material breach of its unconditional obligation to begin disposing of SNF generated by ANO,” the22 complaint states, abbreviating Arkansas Nuclear One.

Entergy says the22 cost of the22 government’s delay mount every day.

The cost of extended on-site storage of spent nuclear fuel includes but is “not limited to the22 acquisition and loading of dry fuel storage casks, acquisition and maintenance of required ancillary equipment, monitoring spent fuel storage facilities, modifications to security facilities, expansion of storage facilities, and plant modifications necessary to facilitate storage,” according to the22 complaint.

Entergy and System Fuels are represented in the22 case by in-house counsel Samuel Morris IV. The Department of Energy has not returned a request for comment.

