Enough already

Even good newspapers these days too often read like a broken record, going round and round, stuck in the same scratchy groove forever.

I’ve used up my Biblical three score and ten; sometimes I feel a bit like an overdue library book. Time being short, here are some things I’ve promised myself not to waste any time on again.

Israeli politics.

Israel’s government has been racist, apartheid and increasingly neo-Fascist for decades, particularly under Binyamin Netanyahu. In its treatment of Palestinian citizens, Israel acts no better than Iran in its treatment of women. And don’t call me anti-Semitic, because my name is Kahn. Yes, the Holocaust happened. But look at what Israel has been doing to the Palestinians throughout this new millennium, and tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow, creeping in its petty pace till the last syllable of recorded time. So don’t come crying to me, Binyamin, unless you do it from a Palestinian refugee camp.

How to save Planet Earth from global warming.

Not because it’s not important: it is. But no government on Earth, including ours, is going to do a damn thing about it. Because too many people are making too much money from oil, and they’re cowards, and liars, and greedy, and want the payouts to keep coming. And no one in the world, with the possible exception of Greta Thunberg, really cares about what the world will be like in 2060.

Why a mass murderer shot people to death in the United States.

I know why they do it and so do you: Because they’re maladjusted young men who slurp up crap on the internet like it’s tomato soup, and have access to guns. And ain’t no one going to deny them access to guns because our society is sick.

What anyone in Congress or the White House says about Mexico or Central America.

Lying, willfully ignorant morons. Mass murderers. De facto slave owners. Paid-off cowards and co-conspirators. I’m talking about the U.S. Congress and our presidents, since forever.

Any thumb-sucking columns about U.S. elections, before or after the fact, from our pundits and pollsters, and especially, what “men and women on the street (presumably) think,” and why they think it, about whatever godhelpus comes next.

Because I know why, and so do you.

Any thumb-sucking Monday columns about Sunday football games.

I don’t give a damn about what this guy or gal or the other one thinks about so-and-so’s “strategy” or how this and that quarterback “performed.” I just wanna know the scores. All right? And see the highlights. So you guys shut up. And pipe down. I got eyes, don’t I?