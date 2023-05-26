Embattled Texas attorney general slams impeachment push on eve of vote

Speaking publicly for the first time since articles of impeachment were filed against him, Republican Ken Paxton said the effort plays into the hands of his Democratic opponents.

AUSTIN, Texas (CN) — On the eve of the Texas House of Representatives' vote to impeach him, Attorney General Ken Paxton called the investigation and impeachment resolution against him unjust and unethical at a press conference Friday afternoon.

“Every politician who supports this deceitful impeachment attempt will inflict lasting damage on the credibility of the Texas House which I served in,” said Paxton, a Republican.

After a brief statement, the attorney general left the podium to Chris Hilton, his office's chief of general litigation, ostensibly to take questions from reporters. Hilton claimed that the evidence against Paxton has been debunked and found meritless, before also leaving without taking questions.

Earlier this week, the Texas House General Investigating Committee heard testimony from investigators it hired to look into Paxton’s alleged crimes, including bribery, abuse of office, misuse of public resources and violations under state law. On Thursday, the committee, which is comprised of three Republicans and two Democrats, voted unanimously to recommend the impeachment of the attorney general.

The full House is set to take up the impeachment resolution Saturday at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story…