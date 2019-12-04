Elon Musk Testifies ‘Pedo Guy’ Tweet Was ‘Off the Cuff’

LOS ANGELES (CN) – Billionaire Elon Musk endured a second day of questioning Wednesday in a defamation suit over his tweet calling a British cave expert a “pedo guy.”

The tweet itself was composed in the matter of minutes amid a busy schedule of an 80- to 100-hour work week, Musk testified in a Los Angeles federal courtroom Wednesday.

Musk, 48, says he made a flippant comment in the summer of 2018 about Vernon Unsworth, who criticized Musk during a CNN interview over the Tesla CEO’s efforts to help with the rescue of 12 boys trapped in a flooded cave. Musk and a team of SpaceX engineers crafted mini-subs or pods to be used in the rescue mission in Thailand.

They were never used. Unsworth said Musk’s efforts were a PR stunt and he could stick the sub “where it hurts.”

Musk testified that Unsworth’s comments were “extremely rude and contentious.”

“He was rude and insulting and I insulted him back,” Musk said on the witness stand, adding, “Regrettable.”

Musk apologized multiple times, including on Twitter and during his testimony. Under direct examination by his attorney Alex Spiro, Musk was asked if he was accusing Unsworth of pedophilia.

“Absolutely not,” said Musk.

He deleted the tweets that included the “pedo guy” comment shortly after he posted the thread, but screenshots survived.

Musk was asked by Unsworth’s attorney Lin Wood if Musk recalls writing several other tweets days before the “pedo guy” insult. Wood scrolled through several screenshots of Musk’s Twitter timeline.

“Are these yours?” Wood asked Musk.

“Yeah, sure,” Musk said. “I don’t remember every tweet. There are thousands of tweets. I mean, I tweet a lot.”

Wood showed Musk and the jury his apology tweet. “You wanted him to know you were sorry? How could he know? Do you have any evidence he was on Twitter?”

Musk said, “No, but generally anything I say gets media attention.” He called the “pedo guy” comment a flippant, off-the-cuff insult. Wood then asked if “pedo” is the same as “pedo guy.”

“If you add “guy” to something, it makes it less serious. It is more obviously an insult,” Musk replied. “Obviously it’s flippant and no one interpreted that as meaning pedophilia.”

Days after the “pedo guy” tweet, Musk received messages from Tesla shareholders who were worried about the bad press.

On July 17, 2018, an email between Tesla executives and Musk included a statement he could make as a form of apology, but Musk wrote back that they should not respond to a drop in stock prices right after some controversy and “we need to stop panicking.”

Musk said he was encouraged to participate in the rescue efforts by one of the lead rescue officials last summer. Their correspondence was shown to the eight-person jury along with Musk and his team testing the pods at a Los Angeles swimming pool.

Still, Unsworth says Musk’s comment put him under a spotlight that has mortified him.

The defamation suit centers on one tweet. U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson emphasized this outside the presence of the jury on Wednesday.

A September 2018 Buzzfeed article was referenced by Unsworth’s attorneys on Tuesday, in which the reporter published an email that Musk said was off the record. In that message, Musk talked about hiring an investigator who provided false information about Unsworth.

Jared Birchall, manager of Musk’s family office, contacted the investigator using an alias email address and asked the man to dig up dirt on Unsworth. But that investigator, James Howard, turned out to be a con man and cost Musk about $54,000.

On Wednesday, Birchall testified he’s used the alias “Jim Brickhouse” numerous times to make other arrangements for Musk and his family, like planning trips.

“The center of what I do is confidentiality… to take that extra discretion,” said Birchall. But he also accidentally responded to a message from Howard with his personal email address at one point.

Howard, who claimed he was from Jupiter Military & Tactical Systems, signed a nondisclosure agreement as directed by Birchall in August 2018, shortly after Musk learned that Unsworth was going to file his defamation lawsuit.