Elon Musk Defends Himself in ‘Pedo Guy’ Defamation Trial

LOS ANGELES (CN) – A defamation trial against Tesla CEO Elon Musk began Tuesday with his attorney claiming that Musk calling a British cave diver a pedophile in a tweet was part of an argument between the men.

British cave diver Vernon Unsworth’s lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court stems from a series of tweets Musk wrote in which he called Unsworth a “pedo” or pedophile shortly after 12 boys and their coach were rescued from a cave in Thailand last July with the help of Unsworth and other foreign rescuers and the Thai navy SEAL team.

Musk offered to assist in the rescue operation with a small submarine built by engineers from SpaceX and while the vehicle was shipped to the rescue site it was never used by rescuers. Unsworth criticized Musk on CNN in July and called Musk’s involvement “a PR stunt.”

He added: “(Musk) can stick his submarine somewhere where it hurts.”

Musk tweeted on July 15, 2018, that he didn’t know who Unsworth was, and claimed it was the Thai Navy and other emergency responders who rescued the boys. He ended the series of tweets with, “Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it.”

When a Twitter user wrote that Musk called Unsworth a pedophile, Musk replied, “Bet you a signed dollar it’s true.”

Musk’s attorney Alex Spiro told the jury of eight during opening arguments that they will hear Musk tell them later this week that he was responding over social media to Unsworth’s comment to defend himself and his engineering team.

Spiro told jurors that Musk was offended because his team of engineers worked tirelessly to craft a rescue solution. By the time Musk and his team arrived in Thailand, eight of the 12 boys were rescued.

Musk grew up in South Africa, where calling someone a “pedo guy” is equal to calling someone a creepy guy, Spiro told the court.

“It might not be a term you and I will use,” Spiro said to the jury.

The tweets were later deleted, and Musk apologized to Unsworth on Twitter, Spiro said.

“This case is about an argument between two men,” he explained.

Taylor Wilson, an attorney for Unsworth, said he should have been allowed to celebrate a successful rescue operation, but instead was tasked with the worldwide media coverage of Musk calling him a pedophile.

“Mr. Unsworth did the only thing he could,” Wilson said.

During jury selection, prospective jurors were asked if they could be impartial to Musk, who is often not shy about grabbing headlines with brash statements and airing his opinion over social media.

Jurors were also asked if they could be impartial to billionaires and if they or their family members owned stock companies that Musk is connected with, like Tesla and SpaceX.

Musk will take the stand Tuesday afternoon, and this week the jury will hear testimony from Unsworth and rescue workers who were involved in the Thailand operation.

Jurors will also hear testimony that Musk initiated an investigation into Unsworth after he found out a lawsuit was pending, according to Wilson. Wilson told jurors that Musk instructed an employee to leak negative news stories about Unsworth to the British press, while Spiro said there was no real damage done to Unsworth because he received worldwide accolades for his involvement with the rescue operation.

Unsworth’s attorneys will also refer to a September 2018 Buzzfeed article where Musk emailed a reporter about child trafficking in Thailand and said Unsworth has a “child bride who was about 12 years old.” Musk ended that email in response to the then-threat of a defamation lawsuit from Unsworth, “I hope he fucking sues me.”