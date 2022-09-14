Wednesday, September 14, 2022 | Back issues
Elon emails

WILMINGTON, Dela. — A Delaware chancellor determined that emails Elon Musk sent via SpaceX and Tesla accounts are not discoverable by Twitter, which he sought to acquire via two holdings companies he owns. Musk was able to show that attorney-client privilege protected the emails.

Read the ruling here.

