PHOENIX — A federal court in Arizona dismissed a lawsuit seeking an injunction to require the Secretary of State to allow, during the current pandemic, the electronic submission of signatures required to put certain proposals on the ballot for the November election. The court rules that the people of the state should make the decision about how to draw signature samples and whether to treat signatures obtained through an electronic system as valid, and such a decision should not be made “on the fly” as part of a temporary restraining order proceeding.

