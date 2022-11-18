Friday, November 18, 2022 | Back issues
Elections in Maryland a go

BALTIMORE — A federal judge in Maryland sided against conservatives who seek an order keeping any Maryland agency from declaring a winner for any Nov. 8, 2022, election “until the election process is verified free of fraud.” They failed to present a viable claim for racketeering or conspiracy.

/ November 18, 2022

Read the ruling here.

