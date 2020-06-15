ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska Lieutenant Governor Kevin Meyer improperly denied certification of a proposed ballot initiative that seeks to change the state’s election laws in several ways, including by replacing the state’s current party-based primary system with a nonpartisan primary and establishing ranked-choice voting in general elections, the state’s Supreme Court ruled.

Meyer determined the initiative contained more than one subject in violation of the state’s Constitution, but a “plain reading” shows its components all fall under the single subject of “election reform.”