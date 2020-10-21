SHERMAN, Texas — A federal judge in Texas denied a request to block the Center for Tech and Civic Life’s election grants to four heavily Democratic Texas counties, finding that the plaintiffs are essentially complaining that people with different political views will lawfully exercise their right to vote. “That is not a harm. That is democracy,” Judge Amos L. Mazzant ruled.

The center, which receives funding from Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, also awarded grants to dozens of other counties in Texas. The plaintiffs — the Texas Voter Alliance and four individuals — had claimed the center’s grants targeted areas with progressive voter patterns, “resulting in more progressive votes and a greater chance that progressive candidates will win.”