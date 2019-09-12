Election Day Voter Registration Clears California Legislature

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) – California could become the 12th state to allow eligible residents to register to vote and cast ballots on Election Day, after the Legislature passed a bill Wednesday that now awaits Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature.

If signed, Election Day registration would be available in 2020.

“Voting is a fundamental right and a cornerstone of our democracy,” said Raul Macias, Voting Rights Project nanager and attorney with ACLU of California. “With SB 72, California will strengthen our democracy and make voting more accessible – because no eligible voter should ever be turned away on Election Day.”

According to Dora Rose, deputy director of the League of Women Voters of California, “Allowing people to register and vote at the same time, in every polling place, extends California’s national leadership in voting rights.”

Newsom has 30 days to sign or veto the bill.

