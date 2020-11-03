Election Day in America

Here’s what you need to know about what may be the most consequential election of our lifetime, from key battlegrounds across the nation.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Campaign signs are seen at a polling place in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Courthouse News photo/Alex Pickett)

Hundreds of thousands of Floridians casting their ballots Tuesday added to an already historic voting turnout in the country’s largest battleground state.

Before polls opened at 7 a.m. on Election Day, over 9 million Floridians already voted by mail or in person during the state’s two-week early voting period – accounting for 63% of all the state’s registered voters.

That is close to the total amount of votes cast in the 2016 election. As the day progressed, several county supervisors of elections reported tens of thousands of voters casting ballots at polling places.

Florida is a must-win swing state for President Donald Trump, who changed his residency from New York to the Sunshine State late last year. The president narrowly won Florida in 2016 by less than 1% of the vote.

Polls in the run-up to the election found Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden in a statistical dead heat with very few undecided voters.

The closeness of the race has led to repeated trips by both candidates to this eternally purple state. Biden’s wife, Jill, made an appearance at a St. Petersburg voting location Tuesday afternoon.

Trump visited South Florida for a rally late Sunday night, illustrating the importance of the Cuban-American vote in the predominantly Democratic region.

“If Biden wins, then the country will turn more to the left and we do not want that,” voter Eugenio Perez said at the West Dade Regional Library in Miami-Dade County. “I am Cuban, so I come from a communist country and I don’t want that in the U.S.”

Eight miles away, Melissa Pais voted at the Calusa Elementary School in Miami.

“I am not affiliated to any political party, but I voted for Biden because I think he is the best option between both candidates,” Pais said. “He is offering the kind of leadership that our country needs during these uncertain times.”

Joseph Daniels, meanwhile, walked into his Pinellas Park polling location Tuesday morning still undecided.

“I woke up still trying to figure out what to do,” he said. “I was thinking of not voting. I know I can’t bitch if I don’t vote, but I really don’t feel it.”

A few minutes later, Daniels walked out.

“I voted for Trump,” he said. “I don’t know if I should have, but I did it.”

Polls close at 7 p.m. in each of Florida’s two time zones. Results will begin to be released at 8 p.m. Eastern to allow for polls to close in Florida’s Central time zone counties.

— Monica Pais and Alex Pickett

Campaign signs are seen at a polling place in the Madisonville neighborhood of Cincinnati, Ohio, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Courthouse News photo / Kevin Koeninger)

If highway billboards and rows of campaign signs along city streets weren’t enough, a temperature dip into the mid-30s Tuesday served as a chilling reminder to residents of southwest Ohio that November — and Election Day 2020 — have arrived.

Ohio has been a bellwether state in nearly every presidential election since the turn of the 20th century, and its continued importance was made clear by Joe Biden’s visit to Cleveland on Monday.

At a polling place on the east side of Cincinnati, voter Jaime Struve said that while she votes in every election, this year’s race has taken on more significance.

“I’ve been waiting for this opportunity,” she said. “Today is my birthday, and the only present I want is a new president. The divisiveness, and the rhetoric, and the lies, I’m fed up … it just feels like a dystopic reality. I’m so over it.”

Struve said President Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric is “intolerable” to her and the values held by her family and must be stopped.

“There’s so much riding on this,” she said. “I feel like this is probably the most important election of my lifetime.”

Yonnia McKinley, 57, voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 but switched her vote to Trump this time around.

“I’ve done well under Donald Trump,” McKinley said. “I didn’t think I would … [but] he cut my taxes and I’ve got more money in my paycheck.”

Dave Beckman, 52, said he voted for Trump in 2016 and is “all in for Donald Trump” in 2020 because of his economic policies.

“He is a businessman and not a politician,” Beckman said.

When asked about the president’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, Beckman called it “so-so,” but argued that better results were not possible regardless of who occupied the oval office.

More than 3.4 million Ohioans had voted early by the eve of the election, breaking all past records.

Polls are open in the Buckeye State from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and although county boards of elections must post the results of early and absentee ballots at 8 p.m., that count will include only those that have already been returned and counted.

— Kevin Koeninger

Philadelphia voters wait in line at a polling place at around 9 a.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Courthouse News photo/Alexandra Jones)

While early voting and voting by mail has been the talk of the 2020 election, just a third of Pennsylvania’s eligible 9 million voters registered to do so — leaving the rest of the key battleground state to vote in person Tuesday.

One of six purple states that went red in 2016 — the others were Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and Florida — Pennsylvania has been a repeat destination in the last week for both President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

With Trump focused on the state’s suburbs, Biden has held most of his rallies in the state’s Democratic strongholds, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Later today, the Pennsylvania native is planning to stop by his childhood home in Scranton.

Meanwhile in a northwest region of Philadelphia called Manayunk, voters flocked early this morning to a polling location on Terrance Street. Masked up in the 50-degree weather, they stood in lines that queued down the block.

“I wanted to do my due diligence,” said Cianni, a first-time voter who came to the polls with her parents Tuesday morning. “Voting in person seems more reliable to me. A lot of ballots are getting lost.”

Cianni voted straight down the Democratic ticket. “I am hopeful for the best outcome,” she said, in reference to a Biden win.

For another voter, Chris, the race between Biden and Trump has called attention to big systemic problems facing the country.

“Have you ever had an argument with somebody, and you realize you’re not arguing, you’re having different conversations?” he asked. “To me, a massive military and violent police and these types of things — that’s not what I want.”

Unconcerned about rhetoric about socialism, Chris said he’s less worried about the label than a government that will fix broken sidewalks and pay for good public education.

Like Cianni and Chris, few of the voters who said they were casting a ballot for Biden opted to give their last names. Two Trump supporters — showing up in deep blue Philadelphia wearing red Trump masks and T-shirts — refused even to give their first names. “If you give people your name, they’ll bomb your house these days,” one said. “Go Trump!” said the other.

Both declined further comment.

— Alexandra Jones

Socially distanced voting booths are seen inside Riverside University High School in Milwaukee, Wis., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Courthouse News photo/Joe Kelly)

The scene at a polling place on Milwaukee’s East Side was uncongested and breezy Election Day morning, as voters seeking to shut the door on an acrimonious presidential campaign during an already draining year made their choices between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Clear sidewalks, plenty of election volunteers dispensing hand sanitizer, pens and masks and temperate sunny weather greeted voters at Riverside University High School on Tuesday in addition to a DJ booth set up by advocacy group Milwaukee Action Intersection.

Nevertheless, the easygoing atmosphere belied the virus’ recent surge in the state, one of the worst in the nation featuring a recent 30% average daily positive rate for new cases.

Officials at Riverside told Courthouse News around 9:30 a.m. that only 128 votes had been cast so far, a very low tally for a presidential election at the typically bustling polling place. Part of the low in-person turnout no doubt stems from the record levels of absentee voting seen this election cycle, including nearly 2 million mail-in ballots in Wisconsin.

Across the Milwaukee River and a few blocks away at Riverwest Elementary School, there were also no lines or issues to be seen Tuesday morning, and election volunteers noted that they had been getting a lot of first time voters across age groups.

This includes Biden voter Maria Sanchez, a middle-aged woman who voted for the first time in person on Tuesday.

When asked what motivated her to vote for the first time, Sanchez pointed to “a lot of the violence” recently in the state and country, as well as “stuff that’s going on with Covid.”

For voter Jack Klepp, “Trump’s lying, his criminal response to Covid and incarceration of kids at the border” were the three main things that put him firmly in Biden’s camp.

Though casting in-person ballots appeared to be smooth sailing for the most part in Milwaukee, the unprecedented number of absentee and mail-in ballots presents a daunting challenge for election officials, who have repeatedly advised voters that it will likely take them until the early hours of Wednesday morning to get every vote counted.

— Joe Kelly

Lines at polls in Arizona, where early voting has been a way of life in some communities for a decade, are not long. This year the Secretary of State’s Office sent every voter a form to request a mail ballot. (Courthouse News photo / Brad Poole)

Voting started Oct. 7 in Arizona, where the Secretary of State’s Office shows 4.3 million registered voters — just shy of 700,000 more than 2016. More than half of those, 2.4 million, have already been returned to the 15 county recorders’ offices.

Among those, Democrats have a slight edge (924,000) over Republicans (914,000), although the state’s high number of registered independents (634,000) leaves that edge in doubt. At stake are 11 electoral votes and possibly control of the Senate.

Recent polls show Biden with a slim lead over the president in the Grand Canyon State, where Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 3.5% in 2016. The FiveThirtyEight polling average gives Biden a 2.6% lead over Trump — well within the margin of error for most polls.

The latest survey from Ipsos has the longtime Delaware senator leading 49% to 47% among a mix of people who have already voted and those who planned to.

Former space shuttle commander and Navy pilot Mark Kelly, a Democrat, also leads in Arizona’s Senate race. Incumbent Republican Senator Martha McSally, the nation’s first female combat pilot, trails Kelly 44%-55% according to the poll.

Kelly was also leading McSally in every poll posted by FiveThirtyEight.

But for retired iron worker and lifelong Democrat William Welty, the prospect of a possible President Kamala Harris is too much. He voted for President Trump.

“She is going to be president, and she is such a radical,” Welty said after voting in Oro Valley, a conservative suburb of Tucson.

Welty was dismayed that the Democratic Party dipped into its past for a presidential candidate, and the thought of relying on Biden to move the nation forward was too much. He thinks Trump’s eye for the bottom line had the economy on the rise when the pandemic hit.

He agrees the president has made mistakes handling Covid-19 — but any president would, he said.

“He didn’t cause it. He just didn’t cure it,” Welty said.

Retired broadcast engineer Thomas Higgins, 68, voted for all Democrats.

“Because Democrats care more about real people, and Republicans care more about Wall Street and corporations,” the Indianapolis native said. “I’m a real person.”

Higgins also voted yes on the state’s cannabis legalization initiative. While not a user — though his husband is — he said he voted for the initiative in part because of the list of people and organizations that opposed the law, including Governor Doug Ducey and several Republican leaders in the Arizona Legislature.

Sixty percent of voters back the measure, while just 36% oppose it, according to a poll out last week from OH Predictive Insights, a Phoenix research firm. This is the second recent attempt at legalization in Arizona, where more than 250,000 people are registered to use medical cannabis. A similar adult-use measure failed in 2016.

The law would allow adults to travel with up to an ounce and grow up to six plants for personal use.

Attorney Paul Hofmann, 62, voted a straight Republican ticket. As a lifelong conservative, he hasn’t always been comfortable with the way the president has barreled into the Republican Party. But as a native New Yorker with some brash, outspoken relatives, he thinks maybe sometimes people take Trump’s rhetoric too seriously.

“They really shouldn’t,” Hofmann said. “A lot of New Yorkers are like that.”

Hofmann points to the presidents open-market philosophy, unemployment numbers, and foreign policy — specifically the Middle East — as evidence Trump can get things done. He did not see Middle East peace coming from a Trump administration.

“It looks like we’re on track for that. That was something that I don’t think anyone expected,” he said.

— Brad Poole

Voters fill out ballots at Hiawatha Davis Rec Center’s socially distanced polling center in Denver on Nov. 3. (Courthouse News photo / Amanda Pampuro)

Though the flow of people remained steady, no lines formed at Denver polling stations all morning — likely because 75% of Colorado’s 3.7 million active voters had already cast their ballots in the weeks before. So despite the tumultuous year, many volunteers were relieved to find the scene boringly peaceful.

“We’re all feeling anxious, but clearly this day has been boring so far and we hope it will be peaceful all day,” said Mandela Mischler, a volunteer with Election Defenders, a nonpartisan group aimed at protecting voters from harassment. Across the street a quote from her namesake, Nelson Mandela, painted on the rec center echoed, “It always seems impossible until it’s done.”

Mischler said she remains concerned with toxic partisanship in her own life.

“I’ve found it’s hard to have conversations across party lines, so I’ve been working to build relationships with people on the other side. It starts with a lot of listening,” she said through her floral cloth mask. “I have one close friend who will call me out on social media. He’s like, ‘Why are you painting all of us with that brush? That’s not fair,’ so I appreciate him calling me out even though I vehemently disagree with him on a lot of issues.”

While Colorado overwhelmingly supported Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in the primary, most polls favor Democratic nominee Joe Biden to win over President Donald Trump. By Morning Consult’s final pre-election count, Biden led Trump by 13 points in the purple state.

“We need a change from Trump. We need him out. He got in because a lot of people didn’t vote, so I voted this year,” said Dorothy Winselow, who was born and raised in Denver. She wore a black mask printed with social distancing instructions and black braids dipped in a sea of green. “Biden isn’t the perfect person, but he’s better than Trump.”

The question remains to be seen whether by proxy voters will also elect former Governor John Hickenlooper to replace incumbent Republican Senator Cory Gardner. Hickenlooper currently holds an 8-point edge in the polls over Gardner, who has been dubbed the most vulnerable senator in Congress, though Hickenlooper’s lead has narrowed over the last few months.

“I kind of like John Hickenlooper, I think he’ll be OK,” said Brian Titus, a liberal-leaning unaffiliated voter who recently moved to Denver. Between Biden and Trump, he said, “They were both awful, so I went with harm reduction.”

While early ballots poured in in record numbers, 11% of voters polled by the University of Colorado Boulder in October said they were still undecided on who to pick for both the presidential and Senate elections. The mix of unaffiliated voters make up the state’s largest political party, though the survey found an even split between which candidate the leaned toward.

The election brought out first-time voters and lifelong voters alike.

“I felt like it was a civic duty, like I just needed to come out and vote so I’m here,” said Manny Moya, a Denver Democrat who voted for the first time today. “I’m one of those who finally after 32 years of life, I’m voting. It feels good, I feel like I did something important.”

Kenneth Crowley, a tall middle-aged man, laughed through his bright blue surgical mask when asked what brought him out to vote in a pandemic.

“It’s my right. I’ve been voting since I was 18, I never missed a national election or a local election. I believe in democracy, I believe in exercising my right,” Crowley said. While he declined to say how he voted in the Senate race, he said it easy for him the pick the candidate with “more of a presence in our community.”

The Colorado Secretary of State’s office estimates it will have counted 70 to 80% of ballots on election night. Results will be reported after 7 p.m. when the polls close, but they won’t be certified until Nov. 30, following post-election audits and final absentee ballot counts.