Eighth Circuit rules in favor of store accused of SNAP fraud

ST. LOUIS — The Eighth Circuit reversed a federal court’s refusal to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the Department of Agriculture against a convenience store that allegedly violated the terms of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The government may not rely on ambiguous claims that it has a “large amount of evidence” to satisfy its burden of proof that the store illegally trafficked SNAP benefits.

