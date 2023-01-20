Friday, January 20, 2023 | Back issues
Eighth Circuit breathes life into class action over GM cars

ST. LOUIS — The Eighth Circuit revived a class action against General Motors over alleged misrepresentations of how much oil some of its cars consume. The customers have sufficient shown that GM might have concealed this defect in order to sell more vehicles.

/ January 20, 2023

Read the ruling here.

