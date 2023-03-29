Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Egyptian tortoise

(CN) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service designated the Egyptian tortoise as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, estimating there are only 11,000 left in the wild. The Service is proposing to restrict commercial trade and possession of the species, which is found in a slim coastal area in Libya, Egypt and Israel. The tortoise is the second smallest species of tortoise in the world.

An Egyptian tortoise. (From Wikipedia via Courthouse News)

