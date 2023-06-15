EEOC to watch poultry processor

Read the ruling here.
Categories:Briefs, Business, Civil Rights, Employment
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.
McCOMB, Miss. — A federal court in Mississippi approved a two-year consent decree between the EEOC and poultry giant Sanderson Farms to resolve a former quality control officer’s disability discrimination claims premised on his firing after he reported that the chicken giant did not accommodate his cluster headache syndrome. He was awarded $62,824 and a processing plant will be monitored to ensure ADA compliance.
Read the ruling here.
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.