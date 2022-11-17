Thursday, November 17, 2022 | Back issues
SAN DIEGO — An unfortunate individual claims the Hankey's Toys "Boss Hogg" dildo he was using broke on removal and a piece became lodged in his anus.

Read the complaint here.

