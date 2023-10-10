Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Edentulous prisoner

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A federal judge in Arkansas allowed a toothless inmate’s medical indifference suit to proceed against state prison officials. He has shown they are aware he suffers from painful mouth sores, jaw pain, headaches and constipation because they are upholding a policy denying dentures to teammates.

