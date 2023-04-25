Tuesday, April 25, 2023
DUI sentencing

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that when a defendant is sentenced for two DUI offenses on the same day, and had never been convicted of intoxicated driving before, the sentences should not be considered prior offenses to each other. The appellate court reverses a lower court’s ruling that counted the sentences as prior to one another at sentencing.

Read the ruling here.

