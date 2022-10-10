Monday, October 10, 2022 | Back issues
Due process for police chief

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania federal judge allowed the white former police chief of Yeadon, Pennsylvania, to proceed in bringing his due process claims against the borough, which allegedly ousted him in order to hire a Black chief of police. He plausibly argued that his hearing was held by biased officers who already began seeking a Black replacement chief before investigating allegations against the white former chief.

/ October 10, 2022

Read the ruling here.

