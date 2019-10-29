Dry Winds Bring Fresh Fire Fears to Blackened – and Blacked Out – California

(CN) – Northern California residents braced for another round of dry windy weather and pre-emptive power blackouts Tuesday as wildfires continue to rage up and down the state.

Nearly 90,000 homes stand in the path of the Kincade Fire in California’s Sonoma County. The blaze has charred over 75,000 acres, darkened skies and prompted thousands to flee, though containment is up to 15% according to Cal Fire. Some 124 structures – including 57 homes – have been destroyed as of Tuesday morning.

Fire officials have not allowed residents return to their homes in Sonoma County because of the lingering strong, dry wind gusts.

To the south, Marin County saw a strategic power outage by Pacific Gas & Electric on Tuesday morning. The outage was early – about 15 hours early – according to a PG&E spokesperson on social media.

“This is earlier than estimated due to dynamic weather environment and impacts on our transmission system from the Kincade Fire,” wrote Deanna Contreras from PG&E on Twitter. The power was set to shutoff at 11 p.m. Tuesday but instead residents were left in the dark around 8 a.m.

In Contra Costa County, 11,300 customers are without power and PG&E has not provided updates on when power will be restored.

PG&E said 29 counties across Northern and Central California will see pre-emptive blackouts at some point Tuesday, affecting over 600,000 customers.

Wind is also a factor in Southern California, where firefighters are battling the Getty Fire west of Los Angeles. Over 600 acres have burned since the blaze started early Monday near the 405 Freeway.

Helicopters dropped neon-pink retardant near the Getty Center arts complex and on several affluent neighborhoods with multimillion-dollar homes as the blaze climbed the steep hillsides near the Sepulveda Pass. Approximately 7,000 homes are in the mandatory evacuation zone, and so far eight homes have been destroyed and six damaged, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The Getty Fire is just 5% contained.