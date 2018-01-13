Drug Sentence

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an appeal by a Mexican national after the 10th Circuit upheld a federal judge’s refusal to grant the man’s request for a proportional sentence reduction without explanation.

Adaucto Chavez-Meza, who was sentenced to 135 months for drug conspiracy charges, argues that the 10th Circuit’s decision conflicts with multiple other federal appellate courts that require district courts to provide some explanation when declining proportional sentence reductions.

