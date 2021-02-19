Courthouse News Service

OAKLAND, Calif. — A federal court in California dismissed a suit against the Department of Health and Human Services relating to its 340B Program, through which certain hospitals and other providers who serve low-income patients receive drug discounts. The plaintiff health care providers claimed the department should have blocked changes made by several drug companies, which notified program participants that certain drugs wouldn’t be provided under the program to entities without an in-house pharmacy. 

