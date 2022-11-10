Thursday, November 10, 2022 | Back issues
Drowning fault

PHOENIX — An appeals court in Arizona dismissed a father’s wrongful death lawsuit against a mental health counseling firm after the mother of his twins drowned them in a pool. The firm showed that the mother refused to participate in a mental health evaluation, so it is not responsible for improperly assessing her.

/ November 10, 2022

Read the ruling here.

