Dropbox search was illegal

Read the ruling here.
WAUSAU, Wis. — An appeals court in Wisconsin upheld a detective sergeant’s motion to suppress evidence recovered in a warrantless search of his Dropbox cloud storage account during an investigation of him for allegedly sharing records from two murder investigations with true-crime TV producers without permission. His personal account was password-protected, indicating he had a reasonable expectation of privacy, so the search violated his Fourth Amendment rights.
