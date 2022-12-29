Thursday, December 29, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Dropbox search was illegal

WAUSAU, Wis. — An appeals court in Wisconsin upheld a detective sergeant’s motion to suppress evidence recovered in a warrantless search of his Dropbox cloud storage account during an investigation of him for allegedly sharing records from two murder investigations with true-crime TV producers without permission. His personal account was password-protected, indicating he had a reasonable expectation of privacy, so the search violated his Fourth Amendment rights.

/ December 29, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...