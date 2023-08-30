Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Driver’s licenses exposed

BROOKLYN — A federal court in New York preserved a class of Geico customers’ negligence, equitable relief and Driver’s Privacy Protection Act claims to proceed on allegations that the insurer exposed customers’ driver’s license numbers through an autofill feature on its sales website.

/ August 30, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Categories:Appeals, Briefs, Personal Injury, Technology

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...