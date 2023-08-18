Drive-thru zoo woes

Read the ruling here.
Categories:Appeals, Briefs, Environment
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Supreme Court affirmed the partial dismissal of animal activists’ public nuisance claims against Olympic Game Farm, a popular drive-thru zoo where visitors feed bread to grizzly bears, tigers, lions, wolves and other species. The tourist attraction faces triable issues regarding the quality of the animals’ enclosures, veterinary care and the unrestricted feeding of the animals by visitors.
Read the ruling here.
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.