Drive-thru zoo woes

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Supreme Court affirmed the partial dismissal of animal activists’ public nuisance claims against Olympic Game Farm, a popular drive-thru zoo where visitors feed bread to grizzly bears, tigers, lions, wolves and other species. The tourist attraction faces triable issues regarding the quality of the animals’ enclosures, veterinary care and the unrestricted feeding of the animals by visitors.

Read the ruling here.

