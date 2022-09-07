Wednesday, September 7, 2022 | Back issues
Drilling blocked

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The Bureau of Land Management reached an agreement with environmental groups to block drilling on 58,000 acres in Montana and the Dakotas until the government can complete a new analysis of how oil and gas leases sold between July 2019 and September 2020 may impact groundwater and the climate.

/ September 7, 2022

Read the settlement here.

