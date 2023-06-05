Monday, June 5, 2023
Doxxed donors

SOUTH DAKOTA — The anti-abortion group Students for Life Action is suing South Dakota over state rules requiring political groups to disclose top donors. Such rules are tantamount to "doxxing" and "cancel culture," the group argues, and violate their First Amendment rights.

