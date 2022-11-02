Wednesday, November 2, 2022 | Back issues
Doula defamation

HONOLULU — A federal judge in Hawaii found in favor of a doula sued for liking a review on Facebook that called another doula a predator. Merely liking the post is neither itself a defamatory statement nor a sharing of the post’s contents.

/ November 2, 2022

Read the ruling here.

