Double jeopardy still applies after partial mistrial

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Court of Appeals reversed a trial court’s decision not to dismiss defendant’s two murder charges on double jeopardy grounds. Though the case ended on mistrial, it was only because the jury could not reach a decision on his manslaughter charge after they unanimously agreed he was not guilty on the murder charges. Since he was acquitted by that jury, trial may only proceed on his manslaughter charge.

