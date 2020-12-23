Dominion Voting Systems Employee Sues Trump Campaign

Voting machines fill the floor for early voting at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Oct. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

(CN) — A man caught in the center of 2020 election fraud conspiracy theories — who says ongoing threats and harassment have driven him into hiding — accused the Trump campaign in a lawsuit filed in Denver on Tuesday of defamation and inflicting emotional distress.

The 52-page lawsuit claims Trump’s campaign team and attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell grabbed onto an unsubstantiated narrative and led a social media army against Eric Coomer, an employee of Dominion Voting Systems.

The lawsuit also names as defendants Trump supporter Joseph Oltmann, One America News Network correspondent Chanel Rion, Newsmax and other individuals and organizations.

“The widespread dissemination of false conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election has had devastating consequences both for me personally and for many of the thousands of American election workers and officials, both Republican and Democratic, who put aside their political beliefs to run free, fair, and transparent elections,” Coomer said in a statement.

“Elections are not about politics; they are about accurately tabulating legally cast votes,” Coomer said.

Following his loss for reelection, President Donald Trump was quick to blame the election system as his campaign team scoured the country for examples of voter fraud. The Trump campaign has pursued and lost lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and many others in efforts to overturn the results.

With 81 million votes, President-elect Joe Biden decidedly won 306 electoral votes and the 2020 election. He will be inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2021.

Despite Trump’s accusations, the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency declared the Nov. 3rd election “the most secure in American history.”

While co-hosting a Conservative Daily Podcast, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday, Oltmann claimed he had learned of an election conspiracy by infiltrating an Antifa conference call.

Oltmann said that on this call, a man named Eric told the group, “Trump is not gonna win. I made f-ing sure of that.” According to the lawsuit, Olstmann then honed in on Eric Coomer by googling the terms “Eric,” “Dominion,” and “Denver, Colorado.”

Dominion managed election services like laying out ballots and setting up voting machines for 1,300 jurisdictions in 30 states during the 2020 election.

Dominion’s director of product strategy and security, Eric Coomer, claims he became depicted as the mastermind in Oltmann’s grand conspiracy theory.

Oltmann’s story was picked up by YouTube hosts, published on the Gateway Pundit, reported on One America News Network, and shared on social media by Trump’s son Eric.

“To be clear, Dr. Coomer has no knowledge of an alleged ‘Antifa Conference Call,’” the lawsuit states. “Dr. Coomer did not participate in such an alleged call; Dr. Coomer did not make the comments Defendants falsely attribute to him; and Dr. Coomer did not take actions to subvert the presidential election as defendants falsely allege.”

The lawsuit also highlights several high profile lawsuits Powell filed in Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin fixating on Coomer’s supposed role in fixing the vote.

Following in her footsteps, attorney Gary Fielder filed a class action lawsuit in the U.S. District of Colorado on Tuesday alleging Dominion conspired to change votes and sell unreliable voting machines.

As the inventor of several voting-machine patents, Coomer is once again singled out, as the lawsuit echos Oltmann’s telephone call anecdote.

Online, Coomer’s name continues to be blasted through hashtags such as #EricCoomer, #ExposeEricCoomer, and #ArrestEricCoomer.

Coomer said he was forced to leave his home due to threats against him and has had to sever ties with his friends in family in order to stay in hiding.

“I have filed a lawsuit in Colorado in an effort to unwind as much of the damage as possible done to me, my family, my life, and my livelihood as a result of the numerous false public statements that I was somehow responsible for ‘rigging’ the 2020 presidential election,” Coomer said in a statement.

In addition to attorneys’ fees Croomer asks the court to order the named defendants to remove the alleged false stories from their platform and prevent them from encouraging further violence against him.

Coomer’s lawsuit was submitted by attorneys Charles Cain and Steve Skarnulis.