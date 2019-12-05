CLOVIS, Calif. – The Ninth Circuit ruled in favor of law enforcement officers in a suit brought by a victim of domestic violence who claims they put her at risk for future abuse. One officer made a disparaging remark about the victim to her abuser and another officer made positive remarks about the abuser and his father, who were both police officers themselves.

Although the officer’s conduct was unconstitutional, they are entitled to qualified immunity because it was “not clear at the time that their conduct was unconstitutional.”