NEW YORK — The Second Circuit upheld the dismissal of a defamation suit brought against the New York Times by a former Department of Justice attorney over an article about alleged gender bias, favoritism and groping in his unit. The court ruled an “ordinary reader” of the story would understand that an intern’s declaration in a civil case, which alleged the attorney’s conduct at a happy hour was “unwelcome,” was a report of an official proceeding.

